Yankees' Judge belts 54th home run of year

NEW YORK, United States - New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge continued his march toward Roger Maris's American League record of 61 home runs in a season on Monday, pounding his 54th in a 5-2 win over the Minnesota Twins.

Judge's two-run blast off Twins reliever Trevor Megill in the sixth inning broke a 2-2 tie, soaring 404 feet down the left field line and into the second level of stands at Yankee Stadium.

Judge's Major League Baseball leading 54th homer, in his 131st game of the season, has him on pace to surpass the 61 homers the Yankees' Maris delivered in 1961 -- when he broke the then single-season record of 60 set by Babe Ruth in 1927.

Barry Bonds now holds the MLB single-season record of 73 home runs, but Judge looks poised to surpass Maris for the AL and Yankees franchise record.

Judge has now homered in three straight games and has eight home runs in his last 13.

His latest surge follows a temporary power outtage in August when Judge went nine games without a homer.

"It's getting hard to put into words what he's doing," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of Judge, who also hit a double in the first inning. "Just a special season he's in the midst of."

With his 54th homer of the season, Judge matched Alex Rodriguez for the Yankees' club record for most home runs in a single season by a right-handed hitter.

But Judge himself said that kind of stat -- like the chance of surpassing Maris or the Most Valuable Player talk swirling around him -- wasn't his focus.

"Just trying to do what I can every single day -- show up to work, prepared ready to go and do whatever it takes to help our team get a win today," Judge said.

"If that's me moving a guy over, driving a guy in, making a play on defense, that's what I'm focused on," Judge added, noting that awards and accolades are "all based on how you help the team out."