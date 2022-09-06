Spikers' Turf: NU pulls off comeback vs Navy

MANILA -- National University (NU)-Sta. Elena pulled off a surprising comeback, stunning the Navy, 15-25, 24-26, 25-19, 26-24, 18-16, in the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference at the Paco Arena in Manila on Tuesday.

NU fought from 2 sets down and fended off the Sealions’ fiery rally in the fifth set.

Obed Mukaba’s provided NU-Sta. Elena his superior net defense, scoring 10 kill blocks, while Gerard Diao added 5 kill blocks.

It was NU's second straight victory following a four-set win over Army-Katinko last Thursday.

“Both teams played well but we’re happy with the outcome. The guys were able to play into the system towards the end,” said NU-Sta. Elena coach Dante Alinsunurin, whose wards tied the idle Cignal HD Spikers and the VNC-One Alicia Griffins for the lead.

Josh Umandal and Greg Dolor led Navy with 22 and 19 points, respectively, while Joeven dela Vega added 17 points.

The loss dropped Navy to 1-1.

In the other game, Sta. Rosa thwarted Ateneo-Fudgee Barr, 25-20, 17-25, 25-17, 25-23, for a breakthrough win.

"Pinakamasarap itong first win!" said Santa Rosa City head coach Edu Lirio. "Sobrang hirap. Para kaming nakawala sa chain, sana dire-diretso para sa team."

Jade Disquitado spearheaded the Lions, who got 47 free points off Ateneo's errors, with 11 points and seven digs.

Hernandez brothers Gabby and Emman produced 9 points apiece, while Dave Lardizabal chipped in 8 points, including two blocks.

The Lions improved to 1-2, good for fifth, while sending the Blue Eagles to 0-3.

