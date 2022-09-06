Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka hits a return to Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia during their women's singles second round match at the VTB Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow on October 20, 2021. Natalia Kolesnikova, AFP.

Aryna Sabalenka reached the US Open quarter-finals for a second successive year on Monday with a three-set comeback win over Danielle Collins.

The world number six from Belarus triumphed 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 over her American opponent who she has now beaten in New York three times in the last five editions.

Sabalenka eventually fell at the semi-finals in 2021 and her 2022 bid looked in danger on Monday when she needed a medical time-out to treat a leg injury.

However, she eventually fought back from a set down against the Australian Open runner-up and sealed victory on the back of a double break in the decider.

