RP Blu Boys secure World Cup berth

RP Blu Boys. Hand out photo

Philippine softball team RP Blu Boys secured qualification for the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Men’s Softball World Cup following a successful stint in the Asian qualifier.

The team, supported by Cebuana Lhuillier, will compete in the worlds on November 26 to December 4 in Auckland, New Zealand.

“I would like to extend my sincerest congratulations to the team for earning a World Cup berth and putting us in the international scene. It’s been a tough journey for our softball players, but it is without a doubt that they have the capacity to compete with other international players and rise above the challenges," said Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines (ASAPHIL) president and RP Blu Boys’ benefactor Jean Henri Lhuillier of Cebuana Lhuillier.

"We will continue to support them especially as they prepare for the World Cup. This will be a good experience for our players as they test their mettle against world class teams.”

For RP Blu Boys’ head coach Apol Rosales, the fight is far from over as the team vowed to continue to do its best to win the coveted title.

“We are happy that we are bearing the Philippines in this journey and we are immensely thankful to Mr. Jean Henri Lhuillier for always believing in the team. We are determined to give our 100% in the upcoming matches and show the world what the Philippine team is capable of,” he said.

Despite losing to Singapore (5-6) and Japan (0-7) during the Super round, the RP Blu Boys bagged a win against India (8-1) which brought them to a rematch against Japan for the Asian title.

