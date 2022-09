TNT big man Poy Erram married longtime partner Jerrylee Rabano in a wedding that took place in Tagaytay.

Erram and Rabano had been engaged since 2019.

Erram played a vital role for TNT in the recently concluded PBA Philippine Cup finals, but he did not finish Game 7 after he was whistled for a flagrant foul on Moala Tautuaa.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.