In just a short span, veteran mentor Yeng Guiao was able to coach Matt Nieto at the NLEX Road Warriors camp.

A former Gilas Pilipinas stalwart, Nieto, a point guard, played a key role in the Road Warriors’ semifinals run of last season’s Governors’ Cup, but got injured during the playoff series against eventual champion Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings.

Nieto returned, but got sidelined for several games before he was utilized by Guiao in the Philippine Cup quarterfinals in a series where the Road Warriors lost a heartbreaker against the Magnolia Timplados Hotshots.

But following changes in his designation as coach, Guiao returned to Rain or Shine to serve as the Elasto Painters’ mentor this coming conference, but as fate would have it, the seven-time PBA champion is set to handle another Nieto – Matt’s twin brother, forward Mike Nieto.

“Binibiro ko nga si Mike, tanong ko, ‘Puwede ba kitang i-trade kay Matt, tutal kambal naman kayo.’ But kidding aside, I’m excited to coach Mike,” Guiao told ABS-CBN News in a telephone interview.

According to Guiao, both Nietos are talented, but provides different values for their respective teams.

“With Matt at NLEX, he’s a pure point guard who sets up his team,” added Guiao. “With Mike, he’s more of a small forward, but what I like the most about Mike is his tenacity on defense and his hustle. He always fights for the loose ball.”

Guiao was able to enjoy a playoff run with Matt helping him at NLEX and hopes he’ll be able to do better with Mike on his side, this time.

In the recent Philippine Cup, Rain or Shine missed the playoffs for the second straight conference, but the bigger Nieto has become one of the key players of the team, averaging 11.7 points, 88.2% shooting from the foul line and 35.6% shooting from beyond the arc. He also had 4.3 rebounds per game.

