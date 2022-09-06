J&T Express added to PBA 3x3 roster of teams

J&T Express is the new team in PBA 3x3. Handout

MANILA – Logistics company J&T Express is joining the PBA 3x3 tournament and is expected to debut in the second season of the league.

The company launched its squad on Tuesday at Upper Deck Sports Center bannered by former national 3x3 member Marvin Hayes.

Hayes is bringing his veteran instincts which he gained after winning several championships with Limitless Appmasters and Purefoods TJ Titans.

Joining him in the 3x3 tourney is former UST Growling Tiger Jeric Teng and ex-National University Bulldog Robin Rono. Fil-Am big man Keith Datu out of Chico State in California is also part of the team.

Sweet-shooting forward Joseph Sedurifa is also included in the squad after previously playing for Meralco Bolts 3x3.

"We're honored to put up our own team in the PBA 3x3 arena. As one of the leading express delivery service providers in the country, we feel that this endeavor will only extend our reach and we thank the PBA for welcoming J&T Express with open arms into the PBA family," said Zoe Chi, J&T Express Philippines vice president.

Ryan Monteclaro will serve as the playing-head coach for J&T as he seeks to steer the new team to contention in its debut conference.

"We're excited to represent J&T Express in the PBA 3x3 and we believe that we have put up a competitive team which can challenge the best squads out there. We know it's going to be a challenge, but we're ready and we're embracing it," he said.

The second season of the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo starts on September 10, with 12 teams confirmed to participate including three guest squads.

Games will be held at Robinsons Malls in Antipolo, Novaliches, and Malabon.

PBA 3x3 games will be held Saturdays and Sundays with 12 teams on deck, including in-house teams Ginebra, Blackwater, Cavitex, Meralco, NorthPort, Purefoods, San Miguel Beer, Terrafirma and TNT, and guest teams Pioneer Elasto Seal, Platinum Karaoke, and J&T Express.

