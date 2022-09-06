It's back! UAAP Season 85 to kick off on October 1

UAAP Season 85 opens on October 1. Handout

MANILA – It’s that time of the year again.

The UAAP is returning for its 85th season this coming October 1, host Adamson University announced.

Amid the pandemic, the UAAP looks to inspire the country to "rise as one" as the league holds its second season in the same year.

The collegiate league held its shortened 84th season in the first half of 2022.

"After the last UAAP season made us fully alive and created champions for life, UAAP Season 85 is hoping to call the entire community to rise as one," said UAAP Season 85 president Fr. Aldrin Suan, CM of Adamson.

"It's been two years since the COVID-19 pandemic happened and has yet to end. Together, we are looking to rise as a nation, helping build a better future for a brighter tomorrow,” he added.

The events calendar for the season will be announced later this month.

"Our student-athletes have been waiting for their moment, some yet to return to the playing field since 2019," Fr. Suan continued.

He added that, for the first time in two years, the UAAP will revert back to its full calendar, putting back all sports included before the health crisis happened.

Even the usual television schedule of games will go back to its “original days.”

"As we get back to normalcy, we will be going back to the 'original' days of the UAAP pre-pandemic which is holding our televised games on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. This season, we are also not just looking to have accomplished a 'good hosting year' for Adamson University but begin traditions that will be passed on from host to host for seasons to come," Fr. Suan added.

