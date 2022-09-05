Alex Eala at the 2022 US Open Juniors. Screenshot from the SPOTV NOW app.

MANILA – No. 10 seed Alexandra “Alex” Eala of the Philippines thumped Nina Vargova of Slovakia, 6-2, 6-3, in the second round of the US Open Junior Tennis Championships in New York City on Monday.

Eala, who posted a 6-3, 6-0 win over Annabelle Xu of Canada in the first round, wasted no time in dominating her match on Court 9 of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

The 17-year-old Filipino forced a backhand service return error to be at 3-1, and rose to 4-2 courtesy of a long backhand by the 16-year-old Slovak.

Eala brought the seventh game to deuce and broke serve with a forehand crosscourt approach shot to serve for the set at 5-2.

Vargova fought to prolong the first set by forcing the eighth game to deuce and earning two break points, but Eala regained control by gaining her third set point with a forehand crosscourt winner.

Eala took the first set, 6-2, after four deuces by forcing a forehand return of serve error.

The Filipino teen continued her run in the second set by taking a 3-0 lead after forcing the third game to deuce and breaking serve on her second opportunity.

However, errors began to trickle into Eala’s game, allowing Vargova to level at 3-3.

Eala bounced back to be at 5-3 after saving a break point and forcing errors from Vargova.

She earned two match points in the ninth game and closed out the match in fashion, 6-3, by stepping in on Vargova’s second serve and whipping it back with a sleek forehand crosscourt winner.

In the third round, Eala will clash against Angella Okutoyi of Kenya or No. 8 seed Taylah Preston of Australia.

As the 10th seed in the girls’ singles draw, the US Open named Eala among the “stars on the rise” in the juniors tournament, which the grand slam regards as “a glimpse into the future of the sport.”

Meanwhile, Eala is the No. 4 seed in the girls’ doubles draw together with 15-year-old Mirra Andreeva of Russia.

They are slated to play against Americans Shannon Lam and Iva Jovic in the first round on Tuesday.

The US Open is the first juniors event of the year for Eala, who is now the Women’s Tennis Association World No. 297.

The 2021 W15 Manacor and 2022 W25 Chiang Rai champion is a former International Tennis Federation Juniors World No. 2 with two girls’ doubles grand slam titles: the 2020 Australian Open and 2021 Roland Garros.

Catch the 2022 US Open coverage on the SPOTV channels on SKY Cable and Cignal TV, and on the SPOTV NOW app available on Google Play Store and App Store.

RELATED VIDEO