Allie Quigley broke out of a recent shooting slump Sunday, scoring 22 points as the Chicago Sky clinched a spot in the WNBA playoffs with a 92-84 win over the visiting Las Vegas Aces.

Diamond DeShields came off the bench to add 17, while Kahleah Copper tallied 14 points. Candace Parker almost notched a triple-double with 12 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists as the Sky improved to 15-14.

Chicago (15-14) shot 50.7 percent from the field and displayed outstanding ball movement throughout the game. It drew assists on all but four of its 34 field goals. The Sky committed just seven turnovers.

Kelsey Plum scored a game-high 23 points in a reserve role for Las Vegas (20-8), leading five players in double figures. A'ja Wilson added 18 points and 12 rebounds, while Riquna Williams hit for 14 points. Jackie Young netted 12 and Chelsea Gray contributed 10.

The Aces played without center Liz Cambage (COVID-19 protocol) and sixth woman Dearica Hamby (ankle) for the second straight game. The starting five played roughly 80 percent of the minutes, which might have led to fatigue down the stretch. Las Vegas hit just 41 percent from the field.

Chicago set a quick pace right away in a high-scoring first quarter, seeking to take advantage of Las Vegas' limited depth. The Sky led 32-24 after Stefanie Dolson canned a 3-pointer with 3.2 seconds left in the period.

The lead reached 12 points after Parker converted a 3-point play with 5:44 remaining in the half. While the Aces closed within 49-46 on Young's 3-point play, Chicago took a 54-46 cushion to the half following Quigley's two foul shots with 6.6 seconds on the clock.

Las Vegas got the game even at 61 and 63 in the third quarter as it was able to string together multiple stops on defense, but the Sky responded. A driving layup by DeShields with 21.4 seconds left gave them a 70-67 edge going into the fourth.

-- Dream snap 11-game losing streak, beat Wings --

Tiffany Hayes poured in 22 points and Courtney Williams added 17, including a big basket in the final minute, as the visiting Atlanta Dream defeated the Dallas Wings 69-64 on Sunday afternoon in the second of a two-game mini-series between the teams in Arlington, Texas.

The Dream never trailed in the fourth quarter, pushing their lead to six points after a Williams jumper with 43.5 seconds to play.

Dallas got a 3-pointer from Arike Ogunbowale to close to within 65-62, but Atlanta (7-20) finished the game with free throws from Hayes and Williams and snapped an 11-game losing streak, dating back to June 29.

Monique Billings added 12 points and 14 rebounds for the Dream, with Elizabeth Williams scoring 10 points and blocking 4 shots in the win. Atlanta won despite getting just 2 points from its four reserves.

Ogunbowale led the Wings (12-16) with 21 points while Allisha Gray added 10 points and took 14 rebounds and Charli Collier scored 10 for Dallas. The Wings are 3-4 since the WNBA's five-week Olympic break. The Wings are in seventh place in the league standings with four games to play.