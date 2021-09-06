WNBA names 25 greatest players in league history

Candace Parker #3 of the Chicago Sky laughs with Breanna Stewart #30 of the Seattle Storm during the game on August 27, 2021 at the Angel of the Winds Arena, in Everett, Washington. File photo. Joshua Huston, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

The WNBA continues to celebrate its landmark 25th season, this time by unveiling its The W25, a list of the greatest and most influential players in the history of the league.

The unveiling of The W25 took place during halftime of the game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Chicago Sky.

"Throughout this season, the WNBA and our fans are celebrating the impact the WNBA has made on sports and society over a quarter of a century," said WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

"I can think of no better way to honor those responsible for that impact than by unveiling the members of this prestigious group, The W25," she added.

In March, the WNBA introduced The W25 in order to select and honor the 25 most dominant, skilled and entertaining players in league history. These game-changing athletes were selected based on their overall contribution to the league and community by a panel of select media and women's basketball pioneers.

The W25 includes 10 current players: Sue Bird, Tina Charles, Elena Delle Donne, Sylvia Fowles, Brittney Griner, Angel McCoughtry, Nneka Ogwumike, Candace Parker, Breanna Stewart, and Diana Taurasi.

The rest of the list are: Seimone Augustus, Swin Cash, Tamika Catchings, Cynthia Cooper, Yolanda Griffith, Becky Hammon, Lauren Jackson, Lisa Leslie, Maya Moore, Ticha Penicheiro, Cappie Pondexter, Katie Smith, Sheryl Swoopes, Tina Thompson and Lindsay Whalen.

The selection of The W25 began with a list of 72 nominees chosen based on factors such as on-court performance and ability, leadership, sportsmanship and community service, and contributions to team success.

The nominees were required to have been a member of a WNBA team for at least two seasons and met four of the following seven criteria: won a major individual award; selected to either the All-WNBA First Team or All-WNBA Second Team; selected to either the WNBA All-Defensive First Team or WNBA All-Defensive Second Team; selected to the WNBA All-Star Game; a member of a WNBA Championship team; currently ranked among the top 40 career leaders in at least one major statistical category; and/or a recipient of the WNBA’s season-long Community Assist Award.

As part of this historic moment, the league is now launching its first ever "Vote for the GOAT" program.

Fans will be able to vote for the member of The W25 whom they believe is the greatest of all time through the program. Fans can vote for their GOAT by calling out their pick from among The W25 with the hashtag #WNBAGoatVote on Twitter, on WNBA.com or on the WNBA App.

Fan voting will conclude at 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 19. The GOAT will be unveiled during the WNBA Finals 2021 presented by YouTube TV.

