Report: PH disqualified from online chess Olympiad

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippines has been reportedly disqualified from the 2021 FIDE Online Olympiad for violating the rules of play, a decision that the National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP) intends to appeal.

The Philippine Star reported on Monday that one of the Philippine players "was found to have allegedly violated rules on fair play."

The entire team was apparently punished for the infraction, negating their achievement in pool play.

The Philippines finished second overall in Pool A behind Indonesia. The top three finishers in the pool will advance to the Top Division.

Because of the Philippines' disqualification, teams from Shenzhen, China and Australia advanced to the Top Division instead.

The NCFP has yet to release a statement on the matter, but its chief operating officer and delegation head, Grandmaster Jayson Gonzales, confirmed to Philippine Star that they will file an appeal to FIDE.

"Dapat hindi nilahat," he said of the sanction. "Ang rule, 'pag nakita player o players, forfeited lahat game nya at disqualified."

Gonzales also said that the player who committed the violation has been disqualified from participating in online tournaments held by the national federation.

Indonesia and the Philippines were actually tied for first place after pool play with 16 match points, but Indonesia topped the group on tiebreak, 40.5 to 39.5 for the Filipinos. The 12-member Philippine team secured their spot, thanks to a 5.5-0.5 triumph over Bangladesh on Saturday.

Reigning national champion Woman International Master Jan Jodilyn Fronda outlasted Tanima Parveen in 56 moves of an Scotch Opening to clinch the triumph for the Philippines.

Grandmaster Darwin Laylo, International Master Michael Concio Jr., Jersey Marticio and Ma. Elayza Villa also won on their respective boards.

Grandmaster Ziaur Rahman split the point with International Master Paulo Bersamina in 30 moves of a Kings Indian defense to prevent a possible shut-out loss forBangladesh. -- With a report from Marlon Bernardino