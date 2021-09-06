MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) on Monday expressed its gratitude to the country's Paralympians, after the delegation wrapped up its campaign in the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

It had been a difficult campaign for the Filipinos, as COVID-19 severely impacted not just their preparations but their participation as well.

"They were exceptional and dedicated Paralympians caught in a pandemic. Despite this, they carried the flag with pride and honor," PSC chairman William "Butch" Ramirez said in a statement.

"They were playing against the best Paralympians in the world. To qualify and participate in the Paralympics is a great honor in itself," he added.

Three of the country's Paralympians -- para powerlifter Achelle Guion, para taekwondo jin Allain Ganapin, and para discus thrower Jeanette Aceveda -- had to withdraw from their events after testing positive for COVID-19. Guion and Ganapin were unable to join the delegation in Tokyo.

Also testing positive for the virus was chef-de-mission Kiko Diaz.

Left to represent the country were para swimmers Ernie Gawilan and Gary Bejino, and wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan.

While none of them made it to the podium, they were still hailed for improving upon their personal bests despite difficult circumstances.

Mangliwan advanced into the finals of his three events. He placed fifth and made his new personal best in the men’s 400-meter T52 race finals and also broke his own best time in the men’s 1,500-meter T52 competition.

Gawilan placed sixth in the men’s 400-meter freestyle S7 event and became the first Filipino para swimmer to advance in the Paralympics finals.

Bejino, on the other hand, also showed great potential come the 2024 Paris Games despite being a first-timer in the quadrennial meet.

"In spite of what happened, we take pride in these rare Filipino Paralympians. They inspire the country with their achievement. They are our new heroes today who in spite of their conditions fought well," said Ramirez.

"The sacrifices and resiliency of these para-athletes are beyond compare. We will support them in any way we can," he added.