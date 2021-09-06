Pole vault: EJ Obiena ties for 2nd in Poland tilt

Philippines' Ernest John Obiena in action during the men's pole vault. Johanna Geron, Reuters.

EJ Obiena recovered from a subpar outing in Brussels last week with a solid performance at the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial competition in Chorzów, Poland on Sunday.

Obiena shared second place with KC Lightfoot of the United States, as both athletes cleared 5.80 meters.

Another American, Chris Nilsen, took top honors by clearing 5.86 meters.

It took Obiena two tries to clear 5.80 meters, and then faltered at the 5.86-meter mark. He also tried to reset the national record by attempting to clear 5.92 meters, but failed twice.

It was a better showing for Obiena who finished in 10th place in the Brussels leg of the Wanda Diamond League last Friday, managing to clear only 5.65 meters.

Nonetheless, Obiena still qualified for the final of the Diamond League, set for September 8-9 in Zurich.

Obiena set the Philippine record in pole vault when he cleared 5.91 meters in the Paris leg of the Diamond League, breaking the mark of 5.87 meters that he set in June in the Irena Szewinska Memorial.