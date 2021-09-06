TNT head coach Chot Reyes. PBA Media Bureau.

As impressive as TNT Tropang GIGA have been in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup, head coach Chot Reyes believes they have yet to reach their peak.

TNT remains the only unbeaten team in the conference, improving to 6-0 on Sunday night after an 83-76 triumph over the Magnolia Hotshots. The Tropang GIGA are winning their games by an average margin of 10.5 points.

Still, Reyes noted that they are only halfway through the elimination round.

"It's very important that we stay on an even keel. We're a work in progress," he stressed. "We're not thinking of the record, we're not thinking of anything else except to just get better."

TNT's 6-0 start in the conference is the best by any Chot Reyes-coached team in his PBA career.

So far in their schedule, they have already beaten Rain or Shine, Magnolia and Meralco, all of whom are in contention for playoff spots. The Hotshots and the Bolts are currently tied for second place with 5-2 records, 1.5 games behind the Tropang GIGA.

But for Reyes, there's no reason to dwell on these victories.

"We're going to go back tonight and take a look at the film," he said. "Like I said, we're a work in progress… It's very early in the season, and we continue to look for ways to just keep getting better."

The good news for Reyes is he has veterans who can help him in keeping the team focused on the bigger picture.

Chief among them is former Most Valuable Player Kelly Williams, who came out of retirement upon Reyes' return to TNT. Williams produced big numbers against Magnolia, tallying 13 points and 15 rebounds in a Player of the Game performance. More than his numbers, however, his leadership is what makes him so crucial for Reyes and the Tropang GIGA.

"Like coach said, we're still going," said Williams after the game. "We still have a long, long way to go."

"The ceiling is high, and we're starting to see glimpses of it now. It's an exciting time, but we still have a lot of work to do in order to really fulfill the potential of what this team can do," he said.

