PBA: No complacency for surging TerraFirma

Eric Camson and the TerraFirma Dyip are on a three-game winning streak. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- The TerraFirma Dyip are determined to sustain the mentality that has allowed them to win three consecutive games in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup.

The Dyip lost their first four assignments of the conference, but have been perfect since the resumption of the league last week. After shocking San Miguel Beer in overtime, 110-104, they proved it was no fluke with a 95-90 triumph against defending champion Barangay Ginebra.

Against Blackwater on Sunday, they weathered a limited performance from Juami Tiongson to book a 96-84 triumph.

"This team, Blackwater… they have great players, 'di ba, they have a great coach," said TerraFirma mentor John Cardel after the win, which hiked their record to 3-4. "'Yun nga sinasabi ko, so we don't underestimate them. 'Yun nga, dumikit sila sa amin, but we focused, we stay humble, we stay as a team."

"Sa defense, we played patient, kaya medyo nakalayo na kami," he added.

Reden Celda, who scored 15 points against Blackwater, attributed their recent surge to a "championship" mindset.

"Sabi ni coach sa amin, take (every) game na parang championship," said Celda, who also had six rebounds and four assists, earning Player of the Game honors.

"So every game talagang parang championship sa amin. Ready kami lahat, 'yun lang," he added.

Cardel knows they have to maintain this kind of mentality as they approach their last four games of the conference. At the moment, the Dyip are in seventh place in the league standings, putting them squarely in the hunt for a playoff spot.

"We practice every day, focus on the practice, focus on the team na makakalaban namin," said Cardel. "Lahat po sa PBA, malakas pong team 'yan, so we really respect them all. Every time, going in, kalaban ko sila, I really respect them."

"Kaya kailangan 'di kami mag-kumpyansa. We practice hard, we scout, we scout very hard," he added.

TerraFirma's next assignment is expected to be announced on Tuesday when the PBA releases the schedule for the week.