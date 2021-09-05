Filipina-Canadian teen Leylah Fernandez has followed her shock upset of 2020 champion Naomi Osaka by eliminating German 16th seed Angelique Kerber, a three-time Grand Slam champion, 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-2, on Sunday.

"I just tried to use all my trainings from back home," Fernandez said.

"They told me take it point by point. I was glad I was able to execute it."

We've got a show in Armstrong!@leylahfernandez takes the second set in an incredible tiebreak over Angie Kerber. pic.twitter.com/ufMrcMbXYW — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2021

She will next face Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Elina Svitolina, the fifth seed from Ukraine, who beat two-time major winner Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 to reach her eighth Grand Slam quarter-final.

"That's going to be a very tough match," Fernandez said. "She returns a lot of balls. She's aggressive. I'm just going to go on court and try to keep doing what I've been doing."

Fernandez, who turns 19 on Monday, was born in Laval, Quebec. Her father, Jorge Fernandez, is a former football player married to Irene Exevea, according to Tennistonic.com.

As a juniors player, Fernandez won the 2019 French Open girls singles crown, beating American Emma Navarro of the US in the final.

She is the first Canadian to win a girls junior Grand Slam crown since Eugenie Bouchard in 2012.

At 17, Fernandez turned pro and won her first professional title at the Gatineau Challenger by beating fellow Canadian Carson Branstine.

She entered her first Grand Slam competition at the 2020 Australian Open, but was eliminated in the opening round of the main draw.

In February 2020, Fernandez made it to the WTA final at the Mexico Open before losing to eventual champion Heather Watson, according to Yahoo! Sports.

She bounced back at the 2021 Monterrey Open last March, reaching the final without dropping a set. She dominated Viktorija Golubic en route to pocketing the title.