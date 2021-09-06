Filipina karateka Junna Tsukii has won a second gold medal in the Karate 1-Premier League after ruling the -50kg division in Cairo, Sunday.

Tsukii, a 2019 Southeast Asian Games gold medalist, pulled off a 2-1 victory over hometown bet Areeg Rashed in the final of the female kumite -50kg weight class.

It was a second Premier League gold for Tsukii after her breakthrough in Lisbon last May, when she beat Moldir Zhangbyrbay of Kazakhstan, 2-0, in the final.

Tsukii beat another Egyptian athlete, Reem Ahmed Salama, 1-0, to advance to the final where she then stunned Rashed.

It was a strong outing for Tsukii who faltered in her road to the Tokyo Olympics, losing in the 2021 Karate Olympic Qualification Tournament in June.

The next leg of the Karate 1-Premier League is in Moscow from October 1 to 3.

