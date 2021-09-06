Sarina Bolden is one of two Filipinas to play in Japan's professional women's soccer league. Photo courtesy of Mia Montayre/PFF.

Filipina football players Quinley Quezada and Sarina Bolden have cleared quarantine and are now training with their clubs in Japan's professional women's soccer league, the WE League, ahead of the start of its first ever season.

Quezada officially joined JEF United Chiba last week in training, together with Australia's Alex Chidiac. The striker previously played for University of California, Riverside and in leagues in the United States. She has been representing the Philippines since 2018 and played in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

Meanwhile, Bolden's transfer was formalized by Chifure AS Elfen Saitama on Friday. Bolden has had stints in Sweden and in the United States, and has been playing for the Philippines since 2018 as well.

"I am honored to be here," Bolden said upon joining her new club. "I am happy to be able to play in the first year of the league."

Eleven teams are competing in WE League's inaugural season, which kicks off on September 12 and is expected to last until May 2022.

Bolden and Quezada join a bevy of Filipino athletes who have taken their talents to Japan's professional leagues.

Seven Filipino basketball players are set to compete in both the first and second divisions of the B.League, while three volleyball players -- Jaja Santiago, Bryan Bagunas, and Marck Espejo -- will play in the V.League.