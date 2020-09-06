Poor weather halts EJ Obiena's stint in Innsbruck

Heavy rainfall forced organizers to halt the International Golden Roof Challenge in Innsbruck, Austria, where Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena was competing.

Obiena had registered a mark of 5.30 meters and had one more attempt of 5.40 meters, before the competition director put a stop to the event.

This, as the continuous downpour posed a high risk to the safety of the athletes. At the time of the stoppage, Obiena was in fifth place.

The event, now in its 16th year, was originally scheduled for June but was postponed to September due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aside from Obiena, also competing in the event are: Konstantinos Filippidis of Greece, Matt Ludwig of the United States, Menno Vloon of the Netherlands, Cole Walsh of the United States, Audie Wyatt of the United States, and Robert Renner of Slovenia.