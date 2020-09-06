Olympic qualifiers foremost in Munzon's mind as 3x3 returns to action

Zamboanga's Joshua Munzon trains at the UP Epsilon Chi Gymnasium in Quezon City. Handout photo.

MANILA - Joshua Munzon is keeping the big picture in mind even as he and his teammates prepare for the new season of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3.

Munzon and his teammates on the powerhouse Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines squad began practicing two weeks ago, with Chooks 3x3 teams using the UP Epsilon Chi Gymnasium as a centralized venue for its training sessions.

The league, which was granted professional status by the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) in July, hopes to start its season in October. They are preparing a "bubble" at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna, where they will hold all games.

As excited as he is for their new season -- and to finally play competitive basketball again -- Munzon is also keeping everything in perspective.

"For me, personally, as soon as we started working out for the bubble, my whole mentality is to be ready for the OQT," he said during an appearance on the "Crossover" podcast this weekend.

"I mean yeah -- we wanna win this tournament too, and play hard and get better. But at the same time, I think we're playing May of next year. That's where I got my eyes on," he stressed.

Munzon is a member of the 3x3 national team that will compete in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Austria in May 2021, where the top three teams in a field of 16 will earn a spot to the Tokyo Summer Games.

He will represent the country along with Alvin Pasaol -- his teammate in Zamboanga -- and PBA stars CJ Perez and Moala Tautuaa. Perez and Tautuaa were members of the national team that won 3x3 gold in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

"I think that chance to represent the country in itself is an honor. I'm definitely grateful for that opportunity, and we don't wanna get there and not be prepared," said Munzon.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic halted virtually all sports activities, the national team had already been training, together with Serbian player Stefan Stojacic. Munzon felt that they were making great progress at the time.

"I think we were on pace to really make some noise heading into the OQT," he said.

"But now, given more time, I think it helps that we got this time to prepare even more," he added. "It's just we need to practice together."

Munzon and Pasaol will definitely get the time to train together, but it remains to be seen if Perez and Tautuaa can join them. At the moment, both players are training with their mother teams in the PBA, having also gotten clearance from the government to resume practices.

Munzon is hopeful that Perez and Tautuaa can train with them in the future, but at the moment he is focused on what he can control -- and that is improving his game together with Pasaol.

"Me and Alvin can just focus on helping each other out and just getting better individually and playing together, developing more chemistry than we have now," he said.

Once they get together, Munzon vows that they will do all they can to qualify for the Tokyo Games, where 3x3 will be contested for the first time.

"Heading into the OQT, I feel like that's our chance to get into the Olympics, and that's the chance of a lifetime," he said. "That's all I'm thinking about."

"I'm not gonna say that I'm not thinking about the tournament right now, but I think heading into everything, that should be in the back of our minds, to focus on that too," he added.

Aside from Munzon and Pasaol, Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines will also feature Troy Rike and Santi Santillan.

The FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament is scheduled for Graz, Austria, on May 26-30, 2021. The Philippines is in Pool C with Slovenia, France, Qatar, and the Dominican Republic.