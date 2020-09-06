NBA: Siakam, Lowry star as Raptors knot series against Celtics

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics drives the ball during the fourth quarter against Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at the Field House at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 05, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Douglas P. DeFelice, Getty Images/AFP

(2nd UPDATE) Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry each put up double-doubles, and the Toronto Raptors claimed Game 4 to tie their Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Boston Celtics.

The defending champions won their second straight game of the best-of-seven series, this time taking a 100-93 win in Game 4, Saturday at the Walt Disney World Complex in Orlando (US time).

The series is now tied at 2-2, with the Raptors coming back from the brink of elimination to seize the momentum.

Siakam finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds, while Lowry added 22 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists.

OG Anunoby, who hit the game-winning three-pointer in Game 3, had 11 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 blocks in the game.

"Feels like we're starting over," said Siakam.

"It's a great team we're playing against. It's not going to be easy. We know that. So we just have to continue to work hard," he added.

Lowry added that the Raptors can't afford to get complacent after two straight wins.

"We just continue to focus on every possession, every game," he said. "We know how tough those guys are."

A big third quarter turned out to be the difference-maker for the Raptors.

The game was tied at 49 at the half, but Siakam came alive in the third quarter wherein the Raptors outscored the Celtics 32-24. They led by as much as 11 points, 81-70, off a Siakam shot late in the period.

The Celtics would try to work their way back in the final frame, but the defending champions had an answer every time they got too close.

A Jaylen Brown three-pointer made it a five-point game, 91-86, with over five minutes left, only for Lowry to answer back with a triple of his own. It was the closest they would get, as the Raptors' defense held firm in the final minutes of the game.

"We weren't very crisp all night," Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. "I think once we missed a few, we started trying to hit home runs."

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 24 points and 10 boards.

Toronto didn't shoot well, making just 39.5% of its shots. But they were 17-of-44 from beyond the arc, while the Celtics made just seven of their 35 three-pointers.

Kemba Walker finished with 15 points and eight assists, while Brown had 14 points. He made just four of his 18 shots, including just two of his 11 attempts from beyond the arc. -- With a report from Agence France-Presse.