NBA: Milwaukee's Antetokounmpo questionable for Game 4 against Heat

Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable for the Milwaukee Bucks' do-or-die Game 4 against the Miami Heat, after suffering a sprain on his right ankle in their Game 3 loss.

ESPN reported that Antetokounmpo suffered the sprain in the first half, but played through it and finished the contest.

However, the Bucks still lost the game, 115-110, giving the Heat a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. The Bucks squandered a 14-point lead in the contest, and were outscored 40-13 in the fourth quarter.

Game 4 is scheduled for 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Manila time.

Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said that Antetokounmpo will "fight through everything."

"The medical, the sports performance group said he was good to go and keep playing," he added, as quoted by ESPN. "Exactly how he felt and how he was affected. He's out there competing and giving us everything he's got."

"I thought he did a lot of things well. But we all gotta do a little better," he said.

Antetokounmpo scored 21 points in Game 3, with 16 rebounds and nine assists. But he shot just seven of 21 from the field and missed all seven of his three-pointers. The reigning MVP has struggled with Miami's defense, as the Heat have dared Antetokounmpo to beat them with his shooting.

After averaging 29.5 points on 55.3% shooting in the regular season, Antetokounmpo is shooting just 45% against the Heat. He has been abysmal from three-point range, having made just two of 13 three-pointers for the series.

History is not on the Bucks' side as well, as no team in NBA history has ever recovered from a 0-3 deficit in a best-of-seven series.