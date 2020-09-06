'Could've run faster': Knott looks back at record run

MANILA, Philippines -- The fastest woman in the Philippines believes she can go even faster.

Kristina Knott, who holds the national record for both the 100 meters and the 200 meters, felt she could have done even better after resetting the 33-year-old record held by Lydia de Vega in the century dash.

Knott ran 11.27 seconds at the Drake Blue Oval Showcase in Iowa last week to shave a hundredths of a second off De Vega's mark. She already holds the record in the 200 meters, at 23.01 seconds.

"I think I could have (run faster)," Knott told former PBA Commissioner Noli Eala during an appearance on his radio show, "Power and Play," over the weekend.

Knott was admittedly surprised to have gotten the record. Running the 100 meters was not even her priority in that event, as she preferred to run the 200 meters -- her favorite event.

"I'm not gonna lie, I was kinda mad that I had to run the 100. I was like, I'm not training for this," she explained. "I have a love-hate relationship with the 100 because there's not a lot of time to think."

"In the 200, if you mess up, you have time to think and get your speed back together. The hundred, I was like, okay. So I was so nervous going into the race," she admitted.

Despite this, Knott did enough to break a record that was set eight years before she was born.

And while the 100 meters is not her favorite distance, she believes she can improve on her record-setting time.

"After I did the race, I was like, man, I could've run 11-1," she said. "It's funny -- everybody talks about my start being amazing. But when I practice, I don't have blocks. I'm just like, let's just go out there."

Knott will take a break in September before starting to train again in October. Like many Filipino athletes, she is still eyeing qualification to the Tokyo Olympics next year, and she believes she has a strong chance of making it in both the 100 meters and the 200 meters.

For now, she will celebrate her feat and relish in her status as the Philippines' sprint queen.

"It's an honor," she said. "I didn't think I was gonna break both (records)."

"I was confident in the 200, because I was like, I can hit the 200. The 100, was a little bit of a stretch," she added. "I'm just proud of being able to take the crown."