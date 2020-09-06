Chooks 3x3 to share best practices with collegiate leagues

A ball is disinfected after a practice session by a Chooks 3x3 team at the UP Epsilon Chi Center in Quezon City. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 Commissioner Eric Altamirano will meet with collegiate leagues to share their COVID-19 protocols, after being praised by government officials over how they are running their practice sessions.

Teams from the league have resumed their training sessions at a centralized location, the UP Epsilon Chi Center in Quezon City. Over the past two weeks, their sessions have been overseen by the Games and Amusements Board.

Popoy de Vera, the chairman of the Commission on Higher Education, is also aware of how the league is implementing its protocols and believes that it is the perfect blueprint for collegiate teams to follow.

As it stands, only professional leagues -- Chooks 3x3, the PBA, the Philippines Football League, and the NBL and WNBL -- have gotten the go-signal from the government to resume practices.

"Nakita ko yung ginawa nila Eric Altamirano sa Chooks 3x3 sa UP. Ang ganda. Dapat ipakita sa mga amateurs," said De Vera.

On Monday, Altamirano will share the details of the league's workout protocols to the heads of the country's collegiate leagues, as well as to officials of the joint administrative order group -- GAB, the Philippine Sports Commission, and the Department of Health.

"We will gladly do so. We are hoping to share our best practices to the amateurs," said Altamirano in his reply to GAB chair Baham Mitra's invite.

Just like all pro leagues, Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3's model begins with a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for all players and staff.

If they produce negative results, players are allowed to train at the UP facility. But first, they must sign up for a contact tracing app produced by GET Philippines, and each player also has to go through an anti-gen test before entering the court.

After each team's one-hour session, the entire venue and the materials used are disinfected as well. The players are mandated to follow proper health protocols at all times.

After two weeks of practice sessions, Chooks 3x3 has already submitted its return to scrimmages proposal to the JAO group.

"Hopefully, after reviewing this, we can implement it as soon as possible," said Mitra.

"Then the next step is the tournament itself. One step at a time muna tayo, but we are closing in on a return."

The PBA and the PFL are also expected to present their protocols to the JAO group on Monday.