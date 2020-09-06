As WNBL ambassador, Bea Daez wants to be a voice for female players

Former UP player Bea Daez suited up for the Philippines in the FIBA Women's Asia Cup in 2019. FIBA.basketball

MANILA -- Being named as the ambassador of the WNBL was a "super big shock" for former University of the Philippines guard Bea Daez-Fabros.

Despite having played in the first season of the WNBL last year and even suiting up for the national team, Daez believed her basketball days were over after having a child.

"But I guess I was wrong," she said.

Instead, Daez was offered the position by NBL executive vice president Rhose Montreal. As surprised as she was, Daez showed no hesitation in accepting the position.

"I welcome the opportunity with open arms, because it has really been my goal to do everything I can to help grow women's basketball," said Daez, who represented the Philippines in the FIBA Women's Asia Cup last year.

"With this role, I just aim to be the voice for all the female ballers out there, to spread the news about the WNBL and help create excitement for the new league," she added.

Daez had played for the Cleon and Clyde Lady Snipers in the first season of the WNBL, but their upcoming campaign will be quite different.

The league has gotten the green light from the Games and Amusements Board to become a professional league, along with its men's counterpart, the NBL.

The development is a dream come true not just for Daez, but for female players all over the country who have long desired a professional league where they can showcase their talent after college.

"I'll do everything I can to help make the league flourish, and make the talents of female ballers shine through the league," Daez vowed.