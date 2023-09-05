The Philippines missed out a spot in the WBSC U-18 Women's Softball World Cup after a 6-1 loss to China in the bronze medal match of the U-18 Women’s Softball Asia Cup, Sunday at the Pingtan Softball Stadium in Fujian, China.

Only the top three teams in the Asian tournament will qualify to the World Cup. Japan won the gold after a 1-0 win over Chinese Taipei in the final; both teams advanced to the global showcase in 2024.

Though they settled for fourth place, the Philippine team's achievement was still lauded by ASAPHIL President Jean Henri Lhuillier.

"Our team gave it their all. I am proud of each and every one of them, from the players to the coaches, for showing the world the true essence of Philippine softball. We're beyond excited to see them all grow and achieve even greater success in the future," said Lhuillier.

Japan, ranked second in the world, went up 1-0 over world No. 5 Chinese Taipei in the first inning with Soa Shimanaka scoring what turned out to be the lone run of the game.

Oguri Shino was named the Most Valuable Player and Best Pitcher of the tournament, with Shimanaka earning Best Hitter honors.