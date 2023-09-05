New Taipei Kings to join EASL after Bay Area disbanded

The New Taipei Kings are set to join the EASL. Handout/EASL.

MANILA -- The New Taipei Kings will join the East Asia Super League (EASL) for its 2023-24 season, it was announced on Tuesday.

The Kings will replace the Bay Area Dragons, who were disbanded last Friday according to multiple reports.

"EASL is ecstatic to welcome the New Taipei Kings to our inaugural home-and-away season and to grow our partnership with the P.LEAGUE+," EASL CEO Matt Beyer said in a statement.

"We look forward to bringing top Japan B.LEAGUE, Korea Basketball League (KBL) and Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) teams to New Taipei in front of the Kings’ sellout crowds," he added.

In the same statement, the EASL explained that they decided to "immediately cease the operations of the Bay Area Dragons team" after consultation with their stakeholders where they acknowledged the "conflict of interest" involved in running the league while also owning the team.

The players and coaches have been offered "a generous termination package," while erstwhile Bay Area head coach Brian Goorjian will stay with EASL as a league ambassador during the term of his contract.

Bay Area played as a guest team in the PBA during its 2022-23 season, making it to the finals of the Commissioner's Cup where they lost to Barangay Ginebra in seven games. The do-or-die contest was held in front of a record crowd of over 55,000 fans at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

Meanwhile, the New Taipei Kings will be coming in after a second-place finish in the 2022-23 P.LEAGUE+ season.

"The New Taipei Kings are focused on building a tradition of excellence and part of that is playing in the toughest competition available to us. We’re very excited to join EASL in the upcoming season to face off against the top professional teams from around the region," said New Taipei Kings owner Phil Chen.

RELATED VIDEO