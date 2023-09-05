Jelai Gajero suffers ACL tear, out for V-League season

Photo from V-League media bureau

MANILA – Rookie Jelai Gajero’s much-awaited collegiate appearance was dealt a major setback after she tore the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her left knee.

The University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors will have to continue their campaign at the 2023 V-League Women’s Collegiate Challenge without the super rookie as her MRI result confirmed a season-ending ACL injury on her left knee, the V-League website reported.

Gajero had a bad fall in the second set of UE’s game against the Perpetual Help Lady Altas last Wednesday.

Ahead by 15-11, the California Academy top hitter went for a block but experienced an awkward landing. She did not return to the game with the Lady Warriors needing to hack out a hard-fought five-setter win against Perpetual.

"Nung una po, nung pag-land ko -- wala naman po akong nararamdamang sakit sa tuhod ko before that, pero mali 'yung landing talaga po. Then, as I land, naramdaman ko po 'yung pag-twist ng leg ko sideways. And then, nag-pop po siya three times and then bumalik. Nung pag-land ko po hinawakan o na po 'yung tuhod ko," recalled Gajero.

Gajero will be meeting her doctor at St. Luke’s Medical Center on September 8 to possibly undergo surgery already.

The volleyball spiker finished her debut in the collegiate ranks with 64 points on 59 attacks and five blocks.