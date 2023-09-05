Filipino golfer Clyde Mondilla. Handout/Philippine Golf Tour

MANILA -- Clyde Mondilla lived up to the hype in grabbing a one-stroke lead after Day 1 of the ICTSI Del Monte Championship in Bukidnon on Tuesday.

Two eagles, including a 14-foot putt on No. 18, allowed Mondilla to card an 8-under 64 to put him on top of the leaderboard ahead of Rupert Zaragosa after 18 holes.

"Actually, I didn't expect the result. I was a bit nervous at the start due to lack of sleep," said Mondilla, who also held off Jhonnel Ababa, Nilo Salahog and Justin Quiban in the eighth leg of the Philippine Golf Tour.

"But I was able to control my game, especially my driving, after three holes," he added. "I feel like I was just practicing since this is where I learned the game. May advantage talaga."

Zaragosa, Ababa, Salahog and Quiban remained within striking distance despite their lack of familiarity with the course.

"Driving was the key, I hit all the fairways. My putting also clicked, that's why I was able to score a 7-under," said Zaragosa. "I'll just stick to my game plan and try to get better each round and learn more."

Ababa turned in a flawless card of 66 for joint third with Salahog, while Quiban put in a six-birdie, one-bogey start for solo fifth with a 67.

In the women's side, a couple of local junior golfers pulled off strong starts with Velinda Castil carding a 73 for solo first, while fellow amateur Abby Abarcas was in joint second with pro golfer Florence Bisera.

"I practiced a lot with my short game since that is the key here," said the 15-year-old Castil, who birdied two of the four long holes, including the 18th that shoved her past Abarcas.