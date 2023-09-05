Filipinas midfielder Ryley Bugay retires from football

Former Filipinas midfielder Ryley Bugay. PFF/PWNFT.

MANILA -- Ryley Bugay, a mainstay of the Philippine women's national team since 2018, on Tuesday announced her retirement from football.

The 27-year-old midfielder confirmed the development in an Instagram post where she expressed her gratitude to all who have been part of her journey in the sport.

"With a heavy heart I announce my official retirement from soccer. It’s taken a while for me to process the past few months and sometimes I still struggle to find the words to capture the journey, but for now all I can say is thank you," said Bugay.

Bugay was a major part of the Filipinas team that reached the semifinals of the AFC Women's Asia Cup 2022, where they punched their ticket to the World Cup.

She suffered an injury in a July 2022 camp and wound up missing the AFF Women's Asian Championship. She also sat out the rest of the team's games that year after starting her studies at the Indiana University School of Medicine.

Still, Bugay made the cut for the Filipinas' 23-woman roster for the World Cup in New Zealand.

"Thank you to my friends and family, you mean the world to me. From driving me to practices, to traveling across the globe to watch me play in person, I attribute my success to your support and sacrifices every step of the way," Bugay wrote.

Of the Philippine women's national team, Bugay said: "Thank you for giving me the opportunity to represent the country, for bringing me closer to my heritage, and for allowing me to live out a dream and play on the biggest stage possible."

"And finally, to the beautiful game, for giving me more than I could have ever dreamed. Let the next journey begin."

Her announcement was met with love by her former teammates in the national team, including goal-keeper Olivia McDaniel who said that she "couldn't have made it this far without you."

Malea Cesar called Bugay "an inspiration on and off the pitch" while Sofia Harrison and Carleigh Frilles expressed their excitement for Bugay's future.

"Gonna miss you out there, love you and so excited for your next chapter," wrote Dominique Randle.

