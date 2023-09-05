Jessika Cowart of the Filipinas attends a pre-match conference on July 29, 2023 at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand, during the FIFA Women’s World Cup. PFF-PWNFT handout

MANILA -- Philippines defender Jessika Cowart has signed with Perth Glory ahead of the 2023-24 season of the Liberty A-League, the club announced on Tuesday.

Cowart, 23, previously played for IFK Kalmar in Sweden, making 17 appearances.

She was part of the Philippine women's national football team's roster in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, featuring in all three of their group round games and playing the full 90 against both Sweden and Norway.

"Jess was a player who stood out to me during my time with the Philippines national team at the Women's World Cup," said Glory Head Coach Alex Epakis.

"She comes to us after a great personal experience from that World Cup campaign and past exposure to some strong competition from her recent time playing in the Swedish top division," he added.

Epakis touted Cowart's versatility, believing she can play both as a defender and midfielder for Perth. Cowart usually lines up in defense for the Philippines during Alen Stajcic's time in charge.

"Her character and energy is very infectious and I have no doubt she will be a strong and positive personality within the group this season," Epakis said of the University of Washington alum.

Cowart is the latest Filipino to sign for an A-League club, a list that includes Jaclyn Sawicki [Western United] and Sarina Bolden [Western Sydney]. She joins a Perth Glory side that placed sixth in the 2022-23 A-League season, with a 5-4-9 win-draw-loss slate.

"I am highly impressed by the environment that has been built and it's clear to me that this is a top organization and I'm honored to be a part of it," said Cowart. "The A-League is growing fast and furious and is a very competitive league."

Cowart has won 21 caps for the Filipinas since making her debut in a friendly against Ireland on June 20, 2022.

