Bogdan Bogdanovic celebrating a three-pointer against Lithuania in the semifinals of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay. City, September 5, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Bogdan Bogdanovic put on a show to steer his squad onto the 2023 FIBA World Cup semifinals.

The 6-foot-5 sharpshooter lit up the Mall of Asia Arena with 21 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals, leading Serbia to an 87-68 victory over Lithuania on Tuesday in Pasay City.

The Serbians were powered by a rally that started in the third quarter, and it allowed them to create a lead as huge as 25 early in the next frame. Serbia maintained their hot shooting in the fourth period en route to their fifth win in the tournament.

Leading Lithuania was Jonas Valanciunas with 11 points and four rebounds, while Ignas Brazdeikis finished with the same numbers, 11 markers and four boards.

Serbia will advance to the semifinals on Friday, facing the winner of the Canada-Slovenia matchup tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Lithuania will be facing the loser of that same matchup for the classification phase starting Thursday.

All games are still scheduled at the Mall of Asia Arena.

For more stories on the FIBA World Cup, click here.