Members of the Philippine Women's National Football Team celebrate after winning the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship title at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA, Philippines -- Philippines head coach Alen Stajcic is pleased to see more members of the women's national football team sign contracts with professional teams.

Since the Filipinas ruled the 2022 AFF Women's Championship in July, a handful of their players have gone on to ink contracts with different teams all over the world: Jessika Cowart signed with Spartak Subotica in Serbia, while Jaclyn Sawicki is now with Western United FC in Australia's A-League Women.

Just last week, Sofia Harrison became the latest signing of Werder Bremen in the first division of the Frauen-Bundesliga.

"When we went to the Asian Cup back in January, from memory, I think we only had three players out of the 23 who were in clubs, and 20 were not. So we're up to six or seven now that have clubs," Stajcic said in a media availability session on Monday morning.

"Hopefully, by the time we get to the World Cup, there's many more than that," he added.

Stajcic is currently in California, where the national team is in the midst of another training camp. They will play New Zealand in a friendly on Wednesday morning.

Of the 27 players called up to camp, eight are signed to overseas clubs. Aside from Harrison, Cowart and Sawicki, Sara Eggesvik (Malvik), Sarina Bolden (Chifure AS Elfen), Quinley Quezada (Red Star Belgrade) and Katrina Guillou (Piteå IF) are playing club football. Newcomer Meryll Abrahamsen plays for Arna-Bjørnar in Norway.

At the local level, Inna Palacios, Hali Long, and Cam Rodriguez are all signed to Kaya-Iloilo FC, and recently saw action in the AIA Philippines 7's league.

"The more that are training full-time and have club environments to play matches in, the better off they're gonna be as individuals, and the better off our team would be," said Stajcic.

"Obviously, especially this year, we've given the players a lot of individual programs when they're not with us, and they've done really well with that," he added. "But as you know, training by yourself or training in small groups is not the same as training with a team."

There are some drawbacks to this development: Stajcic noted that players who are attached to clubs will likely be unavailable for next year's Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia. The SEA Games does not fall into a FIFA window, and thus clubs are not obliged to release their players for the event.

In the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam, for instance, Guillou was unable to suit up for the Filipinas.

"The more professional you become, it has a lot of advantages. But one of the disadvantages is that usually, you don't have access to your players in pro clubs in tournaments that aren't in [FIFA] windows. So that may be the case for the SEA Games next year," said Stajcic.

Nonetheless, having more Filipinas in pro teams can only work in their favor, especially as the FIFA Women's World Cup draws closer.

"The more they get into professional clubs, the better off we're gonna be as a national team," Stajcic said.

