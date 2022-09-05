EJ Obiena takes silver in ISTAF Berlin

Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena saw his streak of first-place finishes come to an end at the ISTAF Berlin on Sunday night.
Obiena finished in second place at the Olympiastadion in Berlin after clearing 5.81-meters on his second try.
His mark was eclipsed by Menno Vloon of the Netherlands, who cleared a personal best of 5.88-meters to set a new national record.
Obiena opted to skip the 5.88-meter mark and tried three times to clear 5.95-meters, but faltered each time.
"A few more competitions before we call it a season. Let’s keep pushing and keep fighting," Obiena said in an Instagram post.
Kurtis Marschall of Australia placed third, having needed three attempts to clear 5.81-meters.
Heading into the Berlin tilt, Obiena had won three straight competitions -- capped by his triumph in the Memorial van Damme, the Brussels leg of the Diamond League. There, he cleared 5.91-meters to stun reigning world and Olympic champion Mondo Duplantis of Sweden, who settled for second place.
Obiena returns to action on September 11 at the Golden Fly in Liechtenstein.