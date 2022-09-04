Filipino teen Alex Eala at the 2022 US Open Juniors. Screenshot from the SPOTV NOW app

MANILA – No. 10 seed Alex Eala of the Philippines began her US Open juniors run with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Annabelle Xu of Canada, Sunday in New York City.

The US Open girls’ tournament is the first juniors event of the season for 17-year-old Eala, who was the 2021 W15 Manacor and 2022 W25 Chiang Rai champion on the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Women’s World Tennis Tour.

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) World No. 297 has two girls’ doubles grand slam titles from the 2020 Australian Open and 2021 Roland Garros.

As for the junior slam singles, the former ITF Juniors World No. 2 was a semifinalist in the 2020 Roland Garros and quarterfinalist in the 2021 US Open.

In her comeback to Flushing Meadows on Court 6 of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Eala quickly gained a 3-0 lead.

Xu, however, pointed out a scoring error, which caused the players to resume play at deuce in the third game.

The 18-year-old Canadian broke serve to be at 1-2, leveled at 2-2 with an ace, and broke back in the seventh game to trail at 3-4.

The Filipino responded by earning three break points in the following game. She converted the third one by firing a cross-court forehand that forced a backhand slice error.

Serving for the set at 5-3, Eala earned two set points via a forehand down-the-line winner and secured the first set, 6-3, on her second chance with a forehand winner.

Eala proceeded to consolidate her lead in the second set, 4-0, with the Rafa Nadal Academy player overcoming four deuces each in the first and third games.

In the fifth game, Xu saved a break point by forcing a forehand service return error but eventually awarded Eala a break due to a double fault.

As Eala was serving for the match at 5-0, she blasted an ace down the T and set off a forehand down-the-line approach shot to be at 30-0.

She gained two match points after Xu hit a backhand slice long, but was unable to convert them after making two consecutive errors.

At 40-40, a backhand error by Xu gave Eala her third match point, and a long backhand sealed the match in favor of the Filipino, 6-0.

In the second round, Eala will face Nina Vargova of Slovakia, 16, who also served a bagel in the opening round versus Mia Slama of the United States, 6-0, 7-6(5).

From being an ITF Junior Player Grants Programme recipient in 2021, Eala is currently part of the 2022 ITF Grand Slam Development Programme.

