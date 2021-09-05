Courtesy: Call of Duty Mobile livestream

MANILA - Ultimate E-Pro are the kings of Philippine Call of Duty: Mobile after upsetting Smart Omega in the Call of Duty Mobile - Philippines Championship 2021 (CODM Champs - Philippines) Grand Finals, 3-1, Sunday evening.

Ultimate E-Pro climbed from the lower bracket en route to the Philippine title.

NOW: Ultimate E-pro resets the bracket in the Call of Duty Mobile - Philippines Championship 2021 Grand Finals after sweeping Smart Omega 3-0.



One more BO5 series bet. both teams in a few minutes | @ABSCBNNewsSport pic.twitter.com/8JDPSVjzaO — Angela Coloma 🎄 (@mac_coloma) September 5, 2021

Ultimate E-Pro swept Smart Omega in their first series in the Grand Finals, 3-0, after taking the Firing Range, Search and Destroy, and Domination modes - as a result prompting a "bracket reset"."

FINAL: Ultimate E-Pro are taking home the Call of Duty Mobile - Philippines Championship 2021 title after upsetting Smart Omega, (3-1).



They made their way up from the lower bracket en route to the title. | @ABSCBNNewsSport pic.twitter.com/kyYFQ8jJNz — Angela Coloma 🎄 (@mac_coloma) September 5, 2021

Smart Omega took the Firing Range map in the second leg of the Grand Finals, coming back from behind and sealing the map with Benj "CRUSH" Trinidad taking down an Ultimate E-Pro player.

But Ultimate E-Pro were able to take the subsequent maps in dominant fashion and win the second leg with a convincing 3-1 win.

With the win, Ultimate E-Pro will be taking home P330,000 - the biggest share of the P990,000 prize pool.

Ultimate E-Pro's Gian "Yato" Socao came out the best player for the first series, while Railey “Yobabs” Abrenica came out the best player in the second series.

Smart Omega which acquired NRX Jeremiah 29:11's roster a month back, were undefeated prior to the grand finals.

Both teams secured a slot in the Southeast Asian leg of the CODM World Championship 2021 - Garena Finals to be held from September 30 to October 10.