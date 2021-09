MANILA, Philippines -- TerraFirma made it three wins in a row after routing Blackwater, 96-84, in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup on Sunday afternoon at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

The Dyip have been unbeaten since the resumption of the PBA season, improving to 3-4 in the conference.

The Bossing, meanwhile, lost their seventh straight game to remain the only winless team in the league.