PBA postpones Meralco-Ginebra showdown

Meralco and Ginebra faced off in a highly-competitive semifinal series in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup. File photo. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- The highly-anticipated showdown between the Meralco Bolts and the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings, slated for Sunday, has been postponed.

The PBA announced on Sunday morning that the game -- a rematch of last season's PBA Philippine Cup semifinals -- is postponed "in accordance with the PBA's health and safety protocols."

It will be rescheduled to a later date.

The game was supposed to tip off at 4:35 p.m., at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga which is serving as the venue of the PBA's All-Filipino Conference.

Both the Bolts (5-2) and the Gin Kings (2-3) were looking to bounce back from tough losses.

The Blackwater-TerraFirma Dyip game will push through at 2:00 p.m., while the Magnolia-TNT tiff, originally set for 7:00 p.m., will now take place at 4:35 p.m.

This is already the second game that the PBA has had to postpone since it restarted the Philippine Cup last week.

On Saturday, the PBA postponed the San Miguel-Alaska game, also for health and safety reasons.