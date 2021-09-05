MMA: Zamboanga welcomes formal review of Ham fight

Denice Zamboanga absorbed the first loss of her career against Seo Hee Ham. Handout photo

MANILA - ONE Championship has put the controversial Denice Zamboanga-Seo Hee Ham bout under formal review, the promotion's chairman and chief executive, Chatri Sityodtong, announced on Sunday.

This comes after Zamboanga requested a review of the match, which she lost via split decision on Friday night at the ONE: Empower event.

"The fight between Denice Zamboanga and Seo Hee Ham is under formal review by the Competition Committee," Sityodtong said on his Facebook account.

The veteran Ham had beaten Zamboanga to advance to the semifinal of the ONE Atomweight Grand Prix, but Zamboanga maintained afterward that she deserved the victory.

On Facebook, she said: "I stand by my position, and I still believe I won the fight. I was in complete control every step of the way."

The loss was the first of Zamboanga's career and took her out of the running in the Grand Prix, which offered a shot at ONE Atomweight champion Angela Lee for the winner.

Zamboanga was delighted at Sityodtong's announcement.

"I knew it," she wrote on Facebook. "ONE Championship always does the right thing."

It remains to be seen how ONE Championship will resolve the situation, but this is not the first time that the promotion has reviewed a Grand Prix bout.

In March 2019, they reviewed the ONE Kickboxing Featherweight Grand Prix showdown between Giorgio Petrosyan and Phetmorakot Petchyindee Academy, which Petrosyan lost via split decision. It was later ruled a no-contest and a rematch was ordered. Petrosyan won the rematch, and went on to rule the Grand Prix.

