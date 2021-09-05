The Phoenix Mercury huddle up before the game against the Minnesota Lynx on July 3, 2021 at the Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. File photo. Barry Gossage, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

Brittney Griner scored 22 points to pace three players with double figures in scoring, while Brianna Turner grabbed 11 rebounds as the Phoenix Mercury routed the host Indiana Fever 87-65 on Saturday for their eighth consecutive victory.

Phoenix coasted to victory in the opener of a three-game road trip behind a stout second half. The Mercury outscored the Fever 47-21 after halftime while shooting 8 of 16 from 3-point range over that span. The Mercury were 1-of-11 from deep in the first half.

Phoenix (17-10) has now won 10 of its last 11 games overall and 12 of its past 14 against Indiana (6-20).

Indiana took a 44-40 lead into the intermission, but ultimately was done in by a sluggish third quarter. The Mercury outscored the Fever 36-9 in the third to open a cozy lead, while matching the franchise's longest winning streak since 2018.

Sophie Cunningham punctuated the third-quarter blitz with a running 3-pointer that just beat the buzzer.

Cunningham joined Shey Peddy and Kia Nurse with multiple 3-pointers in the game. Nurse hit a game-high three 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Skylar Diggins-Smith also chipped in 14 points for the Mercury.

Indiana finished 3 of 17 from long range. The Fever shot 36.4 percent from the field overall compared to 45.5 percent for the Mercury.

Kelsey Mitchell had 18 points, while Tiffany Mitchell had 17 for the Fever offensively. Tiffany Mitchell has scored in double figures 16 of the past 17 games. The Fever again were without starting point guard Danielle Robinson (ankle).

-- Napheesa Collier scores 21 to lead Lynx past Mystics --

Napheesa Collier collected 21 points and nine rebounds to lift the host Minnesota Lynx to a 93-75 victory over the Washington Mystics on Saturday night in Minneapolis.

Aerial Powers scored 20 points off the bench for the Lynx (18-9), who nearly squandered an early 23-point lead before going on a 17-0 run to bridge the third and fourth quarters.

Kayla McBride chipped in 15 points and Rachel Banham added 13 points and a season-high eight assists to help Minnesota win its fifth in a row and 13th in the past 15 outings.

Ariel Atkins scored 25 points for the Mystics (10-17), who were outscored 27-13 in the fourth quarter en route to losing for the 11th time in their past 14 games.

Former WNBA MVP Tina Charles recorded 12 points and eight rebounds for Washington in her first game since Aug. 22 due to an injured hip. Charles scored 31 points in the Mystics' 85-81 victory over the Lynx on June 8.

Two-time WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne (back injury) did not travel with the Mystics to Minneapolis.