Staff Sergeant Hidilyn Diaz and Sergeant Eumir Marcial are recognized by Maj. Gen. Generoso Ponio, Acting Commander of Western Mindanao Command. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Olympic medalists Hidilyn Diaz and Eumir Marcial were honored by the Armed Forces of the Philippines - Western Mindanao Command as they paid the military unit's leadership a courtesy call recently.

Maj. Gen. Generoso Ponio, acting commander of the Zamboanga City-based command, presented a Command Plaque to Diaz and Marcial, in recognition of their extraordinary achievements as members of the AFP.

Diaz delivered the country's first ever gold medal when she topped the podium in the women's 55k weight class in weightlifting in the Tokyo Olympics, while Marcial bagged a bronze in the men's middleweight division in boxing.

Both are enlisted personnel in the Air Force.

"On behalf of the officers, enlisted personnel, and civilian human resources, I congratulate you for this significant breakthrough in your career as athletes and soldiers. Know that the AFP is very proud of you," Ponio told the Olympic medalists.

A simple dinner was also prepared for the two athletes at the Khadaffy Mansion in Camp Navarro, Calarian.

Joining them were: of Brig. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, the Deputy Commander for Administration; Brig. Gen. Arturo Rojas, the Deputy Commander for Operations; Col. Randolph Rojas, Commander of Joint Task Force Zamboanga; Col. Elmer Suderio, Chief of Unified Command Staff; and the Command Staff.

RELATED VIDEO: