UAAP: UST accepts Aldin Ayo's resignation as Growling Tigers coach

The University of Santo Tomas on Saturday accepted the resignation of its men's basketball team head coach Aldin Ayo amid the "Bicol bubble" controversy which saw several key players leaving the team.

In a statement posted on the UST Facebook page, it revealed that assistant coaches' McJour Luib and Jinino Manansala are also parting ways with the Tigers.

"The Thomasian community conveys its gratitude to them for their service to the University," it stated.

Ayo announced his resignation Friday night in a statement posted by The Varsitarian, the official publication of UST.

“I have tendered my resignation as head coach of the UST men’s basketball team,” Ayo wrote.

“I deeply apologize to all those who [were] adversely affected by our activity and unnecessarily exposed to much condemnation especially the university. I take responsibility for my action and shall face the appropriate sanctions. And I shall go for a personal retreat."

The so-called "bubble" was inadvertently publicized when CJ Cansino announced on August 21 that he was joining University of the Philippines after he was apparently removed by Ayo from the UST squad.

That incident has snowballed into other Tigers leaving the squad and an investigation being undertaken by UST, the UAAP and even the Joint Administrative Order group consisting of several government agencies.