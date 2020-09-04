PBA: Taulava, Baguio sign to play for NLEX until December

Veterans Asi Taulava and Cyrus Baguio will be suiting up for the NLEX Road Warriors until the end of December.

This developed after they were given contract extensions to play at least one more conference.

“December na lahat, pati Asi and Cyrus,” said NLEX assistance vice-president Ronald Dulatre in a report posted on Spin.ph.

Taulava, 47, was supposed to play his final PBA season, but everything went in limbo when the pandemic struck.

Now with a contract, he's assured he will be able to play in the Philippine Cup should the league resume live games in October.

Days ago, NLEX gave Kiefer Ravena and Kevin Alas separate 3-year contract extensions.