NBA: Rested Lebron ready, as Lakers take on Rockets next

Lakers superstar forward LeBron James directs the play against the Trail Blazers on Aug. 29, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Ashley Landis, AP

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward Lebron James on Thursday said he valued being able to take a break in the middle of the playoffs as action intensifies on the court.

James was outstanding in the Western Conference first round against the Portland Trail Blazers, whom the Lakers finished Saturday, giving them 5 days off.

The down time, the 35-year-old 4-time MVP said, will be crucial moving forward.

“At this point in my career, the more the rest, the better for my body, the better for my mind. So I’m excited about that,” James told Spectrum SportsNet.

In 5 games against Portland, James averaged a triple-double -- 27.2 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

While the James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers had sufficient time to refresh, the Houston Rockets didn't have the same luxury, as they were stretched to 7 games in their series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Houston, bannered by former MVPs James Harden and Russell Westbrook, will enter Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinals on Friday (US time) having only rested for 2 days.