NBA: Heat on verge of sweep as Giannis, Bucks collapse late in Game 3

Jimmy Butler and the Heat are a win away from advancing to the Eastern Conference finals. Mark J. Terrill, AP

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are a loss away from early elimination.

Jimmy Butler scored 30 points, and the Miami Heat used a searing finish to erase a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter and beat the Bucks 115-100 on Friday (US time) in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Milwaukee had played its best basketball in the series, at least in the first 3 quarters of Game 3, as the Bucks held a comfortable 87-75 lead.

But the Heat came alive in the final 12 minutes, outscoring the Bucks 40-13 -- Butler himself had 17 in the fourth -- to position themselves for a stunning sweep of the team with best regular-season record.

Miami went ahead 94-93, thanks to Butler's 2 free throws that capped a 19-6 run, then the Heat used a 17-1 windup in the final 4:40 to secure the win.

Bam Adebayo added 20 points and 16 rebounds on 7-of-8 shooting from the floor, while Jae Crowder chipped in 17 points and 5 3-pointers for Miami, which can advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals with a victory on Sunday.

Butler, who was the hero for Miami in the series opener with 40 points and in Game 2 where he made the game-winning free throws, also shot 14 of 19 from the free-throw line.

Antetokounmpo, likely to be named league MVP, finished with 21 points, 16 rebounds and 9 assists, but was just 7 of 21 from the field and missed all 7 attempts from the 3-point area.