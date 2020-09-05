More polished boxer now? Mark Magsayo ready to show better version of himself

Filipino unbeaten featherweight boxer Mark Magsayo is aching to get into the ring to show how much he has improved under coach Freddie Roach

Magsayo will be given the chance to showcase his skills against American Jose Haro on September 23 (September 24, Manila time) at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

In an online interview with the press, Magsayo said Roach has taught him to "economize his movements", particularly with the way he throws his punches.

"May mga suntok ako na may power, may speed, pero medyo wild. Tinanggal nila ang pagka-wild (ng punches) ko, tapos in-improve ang depensa ko," the Tagbilaran, Bohol native said.

Magsayo, who recently signed up with Manny Pacquiao's MP Promotions, has been training with at Wild Card Gym since July.

He said he felt ready to fight after going through intense sparring.

"Kasi ang mga nakaka-sparring natin dito sa Wild Card de kalidad din. Nakita ko sa sarili ko at sabi sa'kin ni coach Freddie nag-improve ako," he said.

It will be Magsayo's first bout under the MP banner. Prior to signing with Pacquiao's outfit, he accumulated 20 career wins with 14 knockouts.

If he notches an impressive victory over Haro, Magsayo could get a title crack at WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr.