Football: Games board inspects PFL's Cavite training center

Officials of the Games and Amusements Board has conducted an inspection of the Philippine Football Federation's training center in Cavite as the league makes preparations to hold live games.

The officials visited the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite Saturday while PFL teams were holding their training session.

The inspection was done to determine whether health and safety protocols compliant with COVID-19 containment measures are properly observed during the training sessions.

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on COVID-19 response earlier reminded players and clubs to adhere with safety and health guidelines set under a joint administrative order (JAO) which was approved by GAB, the Department of Health (DOH) and the Philippine Sports Commission.

PFL clubs resumed training Wednesday, months after games were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was among the few professional leagues permitted by the government to resume training amid the pandemic.

The PFL hopes to kick off its season in October.