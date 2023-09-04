Bobby Portis on defense against Lithuania at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup on September 3, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — “[It’s] win-or-go-home situation. We can’t lose another game. It’s critical, it’s like Game 7 of the playoffs.”

This is what Team USA forward Bobby Portis said when asked about the team’s mindset as they move forward from their loss against Lithuania, Sunday night at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

As both teams gunned for the top seed in Group J at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, Lithuania came out with guns blazing and shot 56% from three-point range, hitting 14 of their 25 attempts in that area. This allowed them to be the lone country to have beaten the Americans so far.

For the 2021 NBA champion, it was just falling into the trap that they put themselves into.

“Today, we dug ourselves in holes that are too big.,” Portis said.

In two of their four wins, the Steve Kerr-led squad faced early deficits during the tournament, going down 4-14 against New Zealand, and 4-11 against Montenegro.

And for Team USA to get over this, Portis said they should dominate right from the opening whistle.

“We need to get out on a good start. I think every game this tournament, the thing for us is we always get off to a slow start,” he said.

“Over the last four games, we were able to climb up those holes, take the lead, and win the game.”

But that was not the story in their first loss in five games as they saw themselves down by as much as 21, the largest lead that they faced this tournament.

Still, Portis didn’t offer any excuse, explaining that Lithuania was just converting on the majority of their attempts.

“They just made shots, everybody pinched in.”

He then stressed how important every game will be from this point on, especially with the quarterfinals coming up Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

“We’ll leave it all out there. It doesn’t matter how many points we score, how many rebounds we get, it’s all about getting the dub,” said the Milwaukee Bucks forward.

When asked what their priority will be as they face Italy at the 8:40 p.m. game Tuesday, Portis kept it straight to the point.

“Staying locked in, staying connected, playing for the name in front of the jersey.”

