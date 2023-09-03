South Sudan is one of the biggest surprises in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Photo by Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- An image of South Sudanese pedestrians flocking the country’s streets watching their men’s team compete in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 made rounds on social media before South Sudan clinched an Olympic berth on Saturday.

The nation was at a collective standstill; at the very least, there were no thoughts about when the next civil war would happen, nor flashbacks of conflicts that happened prior. It was all basketball at the moment.

“Every time we win, it’s South Sudan basketball. It’s painting the country in a positive image,” captain Kuany Ngor Kuany said.

“People [are] not talking about war, corruption, not talking about the killings, everything going on, displacement, it’s just really South Sudan basketball at the time.”

South Sudan beat Angola decisively on Saturday, 101-78 to clinch the lone African ticket to the Paris Olympics next year, as the entire squad -- from players to coaches to federation president Luol Deng -- let emotions flow.

To understand the meaning of what the 62nd-ranked country had just accomplished is to go beyond the four corners of the hardcourt and examine the African nation’s socio-political climate.

A country that gained autonomy just 12 years ago, South Sudan is still reeling from the effects of countless conflicts that have killed hundreds of thousands. Fear is instilled among citizens daily, not knowing what happens next.

“This team is a beam of light, like I keep on saying every post-game, we [are] bringing unity, camaraderie, love, and friendship to this country. And what we did, this country has only been independent for 12 years, to do this, for Luol Deng to put this together, this is incredible,” head coach Royal Ivey said.

- 'SURREAL MOMENT' -

Angola faces South Sudan during the FIBA 2023 World Cup at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on September 2, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Ivey and Kuany disclosed that before the World Cup, the group used to train outdoors on uncovered concrete courts that used to get flooded.

To even play in a newly-built hardwood exclusively dedicated for this year's World Cup was already beyond what South Sudan's players could have imagined.

“I never thought that I would be here. It’s definitely one of the best days ever,” Kuany shared.

“The fact that we are going to the Olympics is still a surreal moment. I think for us, even being here in itself is a massive achievement, not only for the players but for the country. When we go out there and play, we show a lot of things [about] what the country is capable of.”

Ivey recalled that his coaching staff spent sleepless nights trying to plant the seeds of the basketball program from scratch. Then, the team was incomplete, as some were refugees who grew up overseas.

“To go from there to come and play in front of these fans in the Philippines, I’m on cloud nine right now. It’s a great feeling. These guys worked, they persevered, they listened,” Ivey said.

In a way, South Sudan's glorious run also revitalized Ivey's career. The former 11-year NBA journeyman never really made his mark in the big league, but after being hired to become South Sudan's head coach back in 2021, things blossomed.

"This is Luol Deng’s vision. I’m just a small cog in a machine. I’m just humble for the opportunity to be able to coach these guys, to inspire these guys. These guys feed off the energy," the former 37th overall pick said.

Ivey was personally recruited by Deng to lead South Sudan in the AfroBasket 2021 tourney. The country finished seventh in that event, but transformed into a more formidable squad throughout the African qualifiers as they ended up with an 11-1 card.

"This has been a humbling journey in my coaching experience and I’ve grown. I’ve had heartaches, I had lots of lows, but just continuing to grow as a team, as a unit, it’s a great feeling right now to be in this position and I never take it for granted," Ivey added.

- MORE HISTORY TO BE MADE -

South Sudan coach Royal Ivey reacts on the sideline during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 group stage match between South Sudan and Serbia at the Araneta Coliseum in Manila, Philippines, August 30, 2023. Rolex dela Pena, EPA-EFE.

South Sudan representation in sporting events is also scarce, given that citizens usually end up joining other federations or fleeing the country.

The issue is beyond the basketball team’s control, but it makes the country’s impending Olympic stint even more special.

“Luol Deng was telling us [before the game] that South Sudan has never been represented in the Olympics. It’s our first time here, World Cup, creating history, but for the Olympics as well, we’ve had a lot of athletes represent different countries under different flags,” Kuany said.

“I think for us to be able to do it for the first time as a country really means a lot. and that’s why we were fighting so hard to get that opportunity.”

Given all the team has gone through on and off the court, Ivey and Kuany will not be satisfied by just merely participating in the Paris Olympics.

In the next few months, South Sudan will get back to the drawing board to showcase to the world what they have already done: conquering the improbable.

“I’m sure that people are celebrating, happy about it but we’re gonna go back and put in the work and get ready for it because it’s a whole 'nother level now and we’re just very happy and excited about it,” Kuany said.

